Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,801. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

