Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.45. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $300.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

