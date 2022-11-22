Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

