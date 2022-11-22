Cardano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392.71 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.84 billion and $392.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.03 or 0.06964109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,450,172 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

