CDAM UK Ltd Has $46.95 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

CDAM UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 531,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,013 shares during the period. Endava comprises approximately 7.0% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $46,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 22.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Endava by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

NYSE DAVA traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

