CDAM UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

CDAM UK Ltd decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 658,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for about 12.4% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 1.72% of Qualys worth $83,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 43.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 36.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. 5,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,730. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

