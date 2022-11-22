CEEK VR Price Down 5.2% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $75.27 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,840.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010942 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00021296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00228930 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09637274 USD and is down -9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,823,981.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

