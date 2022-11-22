Celanese (NYSE:CE) Trading Up 5.2%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.74 and last traded at $104.72. Approximately 14,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,256,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

