Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

