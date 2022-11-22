Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.63. Chase has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Chase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chase during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

