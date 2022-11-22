Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Increased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $646,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

