Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,065,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,691 shares of company stock worth $36,476,456. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $358.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

