Chia Price Hits $30.23 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Chia has a total market cap of $172.96 million and $5.77 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be bought for $30.23 or 0.00187267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00467016 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.95 or 0.28653312 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,721,043 coins and its circulating supply is 5,720,873 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

