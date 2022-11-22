Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.92 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 5.1 %

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 25,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $844.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.