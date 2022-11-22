Chiliz Hits 24 Hour Volume of $599.41 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $599.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,128 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

