China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China National Building Material Price Performance

CBUMY stock remained flat at $37.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

About China National Building Material

(Get Rating)

See Also

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.