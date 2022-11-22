China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China National Building Material Price Performance
CBUMY stock remained flat at $37.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.
About China National Building Material
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China National Building Material (CBUMY)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.