Choate Investment Advisors Buys 7,477 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,297 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

