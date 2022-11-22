Choate Investment Advisors Has $387,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

MAR stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

