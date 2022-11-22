Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 8,185 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 156,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

