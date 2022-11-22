Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.
Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance
Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.
