Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

