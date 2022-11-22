Choate Investment Advisors Sells 6,136 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.