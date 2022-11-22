Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,896. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

