Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %

CHT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 132,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,017. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.