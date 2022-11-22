Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$43.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -9.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

