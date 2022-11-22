City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

CIO opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

