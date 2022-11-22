Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. 14,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

