Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,217. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

