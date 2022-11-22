Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 382,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162,624. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.