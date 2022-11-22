Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.42. 49,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.34. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

