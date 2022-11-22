Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.12. 514,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,333,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average is $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

