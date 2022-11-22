Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Gayatri Raman Sells 3,532 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $64,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.0 %

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

