Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

