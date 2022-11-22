Coin98 (C98) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $50.83 million and $50,469.57 worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.01642824 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00035408 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.01654461 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

