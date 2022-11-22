Coin98 Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and $12.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.01665699 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00035223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.43 or 0.01674005 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.