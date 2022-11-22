Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,259,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $206,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 501,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

