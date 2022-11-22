Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
LODE opened at $0.35 on Friday. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68.
About Comstock
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.