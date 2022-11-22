Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE opened at $0.35 on Friday. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Comstock alerts:

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

