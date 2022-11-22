Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 58 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

TDY stock opened at $404.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.16.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

