Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

