Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,030,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 207.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

