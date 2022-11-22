Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,009 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $32,791,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

NYSE:BURL opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

