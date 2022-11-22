Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 527 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,535,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 600,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $185.13.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

