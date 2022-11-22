ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNOB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 63,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.