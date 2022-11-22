ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

