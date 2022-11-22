Contrasting Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.11 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Rimini Street $374.43 million 0.99 $75.22 million $0.80 5.23

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Future FinTech Group and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.43%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -50.43% -18.67% -16.32% Rimini Street 18.20% -116.89% 24.15%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Future FinTech Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

