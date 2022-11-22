Contrasting Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 3 14 0 2.82

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $44.39, indicating a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Ultralife.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $98.27 million 0.76 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -77.32 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.03 -$79.42 million $0.29 105.04

This table compares Ultralife and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ultralife has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Ultralife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60% Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrun beats Ultralife on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

