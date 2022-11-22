ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.25.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

