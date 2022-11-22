Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17,545 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

