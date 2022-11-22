Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,705 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.