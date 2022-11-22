Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VYM stock opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

